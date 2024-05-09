Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 337.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,179,000 after buying an additional 276,446 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

