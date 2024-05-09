Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Western Union Stock Down 0.7 %

WU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

