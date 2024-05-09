Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $1,500,133. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

