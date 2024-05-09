Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.0 %

TOL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.48. 1,535,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

