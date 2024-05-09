Degen (DEGEN) Price Hits $0.0180

Degen (DEGEN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Degen has a market cap of $225.22 million and $24.16 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Degen has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01749413 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $30,344,947.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.