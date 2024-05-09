Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. 81,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

