Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.