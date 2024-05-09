Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.52

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 85459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,003 shares of company stock valued at $297,772 and sold 458,315 shares valued at $15,559,766. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,744 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $61,481,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

