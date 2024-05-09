Dirk A. Kempthorne Sells 2,221 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RHI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $70.15. 766,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

