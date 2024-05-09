Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $101.25 and last traded at $100.67, with a volume of 190288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.42.

The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

