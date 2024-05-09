Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $64.01 million and $909,446.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002248 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,609,755 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

