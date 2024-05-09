ELIS (XLS) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $57,545.16 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04998794 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $260,399.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

