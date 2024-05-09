ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. 130,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,657. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.77 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.