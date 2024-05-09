EthereumFair One Day Trading Volume Tops $327,455.24 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $327,455.24 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.03997113 USD and is down -19.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $357,126.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

