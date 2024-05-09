ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on May 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance
SMHB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 82,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.