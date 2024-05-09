Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,781. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

