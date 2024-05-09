First Western Trust Bank Acquires 270 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 707,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,845,000 after acquiring an additional 487,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 1,271,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

