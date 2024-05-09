First Western Trust Bank Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after buying an additional 146,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,384,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.04. 994,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average of $384.38.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

