First Western Trust Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. 339,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

