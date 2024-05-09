First Western Trust Bank Takes $226,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.04. 1,135,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

