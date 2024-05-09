First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $6.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.84. 300,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.30 and a 200-day moving average of $252.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $278.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

