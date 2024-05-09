First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.65. 261,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,482. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
