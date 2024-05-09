Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,248,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

