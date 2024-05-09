Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). 1,172,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,929,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.09.

Insider Activity at Galileo Resources

In other Galileo Resources news, insider J Richard Wollenberg purchased 250,000 shares of Galileo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,140.70). 72.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

