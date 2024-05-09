GDS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 85,658 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after buying an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,384,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,596,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,250,520. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $105.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

