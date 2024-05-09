GDS Wealth Management Has $13.89 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,693 shares of company stock valued at $20,310,942 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EW traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,712. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

