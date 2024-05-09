GDS Wealth Management Has $401,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,352. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

