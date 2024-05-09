GDS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock traded up $15.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.04. The company had a trading volume of 926,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,059. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $187.07 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.04.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

