GDS Wealth Management Purchases 26,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.40. 278,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,146. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.