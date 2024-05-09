GDS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 925,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

