GDS Wealth Management Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Boston Partners raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,871,000 after acquiring an additional 720,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 478,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,732,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 3,868,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

