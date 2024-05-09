GDS Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 938,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.61. 1,765,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

