GDS Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,942,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,711,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

