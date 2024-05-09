Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 707 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.80% of NV5 Global worth $49,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,890,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after buying an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 105,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.56 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

