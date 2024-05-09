Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Balchem comprises 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Balchem worth $114,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Balchem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,535. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $159.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

