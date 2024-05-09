Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $51.67 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,261 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $51,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

Copart stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.