Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $69.72 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period. DoubleVerify accounts for approximately 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of DoubleVerify worth $69,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 7,987,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.