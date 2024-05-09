Geneva Capital Management LLC Invests $32.96 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,392. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.