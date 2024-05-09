Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $62,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Up 0.0 %

Perficient stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 590,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

