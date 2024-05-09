Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after purchasing an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $626.86. 1,292,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $635.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.61. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.23.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

