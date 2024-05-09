Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $55,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $10,590,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,890,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 260,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,209. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.