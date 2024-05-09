Gladius Capital Management LP Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.0 %

MTD traded up $37.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,290.42. The stock had a trading volume of 170,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,739. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,411.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,188.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $1.26. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

