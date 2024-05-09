Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.49

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 133404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $625.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Global SuperDividend US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

