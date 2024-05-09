GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.280–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.8 million.

GoPro Stock Performance

GPRO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 1,075,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,647. GoPro has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.50.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

