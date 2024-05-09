Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.5 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Up 0.1 %

HAYN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.