Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.5 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Trading Up 0.1 %

HAYN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

