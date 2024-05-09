Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. 21,974,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,875,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

