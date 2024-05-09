Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.66. 1,516,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,584. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.