Insider Buying: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XPEL Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 268,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,428. The firm has a market cap of $914.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

