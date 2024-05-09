Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells 900 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $27,765.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,987,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,979. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after buying an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 851,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

Read Our Latest Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.