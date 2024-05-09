Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.18

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 5189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $517.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,206 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

